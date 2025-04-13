AV Alta FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC records third consecutive win, remains perfect at Lancaster Municipal Stadium with 3-2 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, as former Red Wolf Jimmie Villalobos tallies first career brace and first-year professional Joaquin Acuna scores winner in 86th minute.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
