AV Alta FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







AV ALTA FC records third consecutive win, remains perfect at Lancaster Municipal Stadium with 3-2 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, as former Red Wolf Jimmie Villalobos tallies first career brace and first-year professional Joaquin Acuna scores winner in 86th minute.

