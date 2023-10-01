Austin Fetterly Back for 8th Season

Port Huron native Austin Fetterly will return for his eighth season as a Prowler. He is currently the team's longest-tenured player.

"We're really excited to have [Fetterly] back," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "It's a great story, him being from Port Huron and now having such a large role and impact with the team. He's improved and grown year after year and with that we expect more and more from him. He's an important player and person to have in our chase to be the best."

Fetterly joined his hometown team in 2016 playing his final junior season with the Colorado Eagles. He played sparingly in his first two years as a pro before becoming a regular in the lineup during the 2018-19 campaign.

2019-20 has been his best season statistically so far with career-highs 24 goals, 27 assists and 51 points in 46 games. Fetterly also achieved a point-per-game pace in 2021-22 with 23 points in 23 games while also getting a shot in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"I'm more excited for this year than I have been in awhile," Fetterly said. "I expect a lot out of this group, especially where we left off last year. The system and game preparation that the coaching staff switched to in the second half of the season made us a tremendously better hockey team. I can't wait to get our new guys in here and see how well they fit our system and try to guide the young guys to have success. I feel like we will provide a special level of success this season that our loyal fans have been hungry for since our inaugural year championship."

The 28-year-old ranks fifth in Prowlers history in both games played (210) and goals (57) and seventh in assists (86) and points (153). Fetterly is in position to climb the goals, assists and points lists if he can at least match his 2022-23 scoring output of nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points.

Fetterly and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

