Auburn Baseball Welcomes Troy to Toyota Field

MADISON, Alabama - The Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans will play the first game at Toyota Field in 2024.

The Tigers return to North Alabama to host the non-conference matchup on Tuesday, March 12th at 6:05pm. Pepsi Gates open at 5pm.

Both teams appeared in last year's NCAA tournament. The Trojans finished 3rd in the Sun Belt Conference and reached the NCAA Regional in Tuscaloosa. Auburn placed 5th in the Southeastern Conference and hosted an NCAA Regional at Plainsman Park.

"We look forward to continuing this early spring tradition here at Toyota Field," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President & General Manager, Garrett Fahrmann. "This will be the third year in a row we've welcomed Auburn. It's always a treat to see Aubie. And Troy's visit will mark the first Sun Belt Conference team we've hosted, and so we're excited to welcome them up from the southern part of the state."

The weekday tilt marks the final tune-up before conference play begins for each club. Auburn returns to Madison for the third straight season, holding victories over Tennessee Tech (4-3) in 2022 and North Alabama (13-1) in 2023.

Tickets start at just $8 and will be on sale to the general public beginning Monday, January 8th at 10 a.m. via trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn, in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field, or by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1. Fans can gain priority early ticketing access by completing the form available at trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn.

Toyota Field is a cashless venue and a clear-bag policy will be in effect. Parking passes are available at TrashPandasParking.com. Spaces are is $6.75 in advance and increases to $10 the day of the game. Additional details are available at trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn.

In the event of inclement weather, the game will not be made up and tickets would be refunded.

Toyota Field will host additional high school and collegiate contests during the month of March and more details will be released in the coming weeks at TrashPandasBaseball.com/Events.

