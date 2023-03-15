AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain & Bally Sports Kansas City to Televise BLW Part 2 Game on March 18

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Kansas City will televise the Spring Training game at Las Vegas Ballpark® on Saturday, March 18.

Big League Weekend Part 2 will feature the two-game series featuring the Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 at 1:10 p.m.

Drew Goodman returns to the booth as the play-by-play announcer for AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and will be joined by former Rockies outfielder Cory Sullivan as analyst and MLB veteran Ryan Spilborghs as the Sideline Reporter.

Goodman is in his 17th season with the Rockies. For ten years (1994-2004), he was the TV play-by-play announcer for the NBA's Denver Nuggets telecasts and from 2000-04 was one of the few broadcasters to regularly call the action for telecasts of two professional teams in the same year, annually calling more than 190 games between the Rockies and Nuggets.

Goodman's work in football has also been extensive, including stints calling the NFL for both NBC and FOX. He has also called college football and basketball for FOX Sports NET, FX, ESPN, PAC 12 Network and AT&T SportsNet over the last thirty years and continues those chores at the conclusion of the baseball season.

Spilborghs joined the AT&T SportsNet team in 2014. He also will see additional time in the booth, serving as game analyst for select games. He also serves as a part-time co-host on MLB Network Radio and has served as emcee at numerous charity events in the Denver area.

He was selected in the seventh round by Colorado of June 2002 First-Year Player Draft. He spent six seasons as an outfielder for the Rockies (2005-11).

Sullivan joined the AT&T SportsNet team in 2014. He was selected in the seventh round by Colorado of the June 2001 First-Year Player draft and played six seasons in the Major Leagues with Colorado (2005-08), New York Mets (2009) and Houston (2010). He serves as an analyst of the Rockies Pregame Report and Postgame Show throughout the MLB season.

Jack Eisenberg (play-by-play) and Rex Hudler (analyst) will call the action for Bally Sports Kansas City.

Eisenberg enter his first season as a member of the Royals broadcast team. He will primarily be heard on the Royals Radio Network with Denny Matthews and Steve Stewart and will also deliver play-by-play on Bally Sports Kansas City for select games when Ryan Lefebvre is on radio.

He was previously the play-by-play broadcaster of Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers of the International League, from 2020-22. Eisenberg also called two Kansas City games during the 2022 season. He made his Major League debut in 2022, working 41 games as a fill-in radio broadcaster for New York Mets baseball on WCBS880.

The 2022 campaign marked his fifth season broadcasting Minor League Baseball (not including the 2020 season), including stops at Double-A Richmond (San Francisco) in 2019, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) in 2018 and Short-Season Brooklyn (New York Mets) in 2017. Eisenberg was also part of the radio broadcast team for the Eastern League All-Star Game in 2019.

Hudler is in his 12th season with the Royals broadcast team as an analyst on Bally Sports Kansas City. He also worked in the same capacity alongside former Royals announcer, Steve Physioc, broadcasting the Los Angeles Angels for 11 seasons from 1999-2009.

He is a veteran with more than 40 years of baseball experience. He played 21 years professionally with the New York Yankees, Baltimore, Montreal, St. Louis, California Angels, Philadelphia and the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Kansas City will also broadcast both games from Las Vegas Ballpark on 610 Sports Radio with Steve Stewart calling the action.

Stewart is in his 16th season with the Royals, his 24th season in the Major Leagues and his 32nd overall in baseball. Prior to joining Kansas City, he spent four years with the Cincinnati Reds, three campaigns with WLW Radio and one on television with Fox Sports Ohio.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, will open their 40th Anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31. The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season and group tickets, including suites, party decks and the pool are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

