Atlético Ottawa Signs Spanish Defender Jesús Del Amo

August 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of Spanish defender Jesús del Amo on a permanent contract, running until the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. The 25-year-old is the product of Barcelona's famed academy and played for Villarreal's under-19 team.

"Jesus is a left-footed defender with good technical ability, his capacity to play in different positions in the defence will give us more depth in the line," said Carlos González, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "We are happy to have him join us and that he can help us achieve our collective objectives."

Jesús del Amo taking part in Atlético Ottawa training at TD Place (Credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

Speaking on the move, Del Amo said: "I am very excited about this new challenge in my professional career, I feel very motivated by the club's project and I hope to help achieve all the objectives of this final stretch of the season."

Del Amo, who stands at 1,85 cm, most recently played in the fourth tier of the Spanish soccer pyramid (Segunda Federación - Grupo I) for Real Avilés where he featured 30 times. The left-sided central defender is comfortable as a left-back and a right-back, having featured there for both Real Avilés and former clubs Real Jaén CF (Spain) and Atlético Mancha Real (Spain).

As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, fans who are eager to secure their part can join the Atleti Family for the 2025 season in just a few weeks. Full details on benefits and perks will be made available at atleticoottawa.club.

Atlético Ottawa 2024 Roster as of August 29th, 2024

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Rayane Yesli (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Matteo de Brienne (CAN), Maxim Tissot (CAN), Liberman Torres (ECU), Luke Singh (CAN), Zachary Roy (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Dani Morer (ESP), Jesús del Amo (ESP)

Midfielders: Alberto Zapater (ESP), Ollie Bassett (GBR), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Abou Sissoko (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Luca Piccioli (CAN), Ilias Iliadis (CAN)

Forwards: Samuel Salter (CAN), Rubén del Campo (ESP), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin dos Santos (POR)

*Out on-loan: Noah Verhoeven (CAN / Valour FC)

**Inactive roster list: Jonathan Grant (CAN)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 29, 2024

Atlético Ottawa Signs Spanish Defender Jesús Del Amo - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.