Atlético Ottawa Partners with École Grande-Ourse

November 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership between Atlético Ottawa and École Grande-Ourse - a first of its kind between our professional soccer club and a school! This collaboration is set to help expand the soccer culture within our community, offering unique opportunities for youth to engage with the beautiful game.

As part of this exciting partnership, we're launching a series of dynamic programs designed to inspire and develop young players. The first of these is a 15-week indoor futsal program, alongside Winter Break programs, Club Days, March Break camps, and Summer camps - with more exciting opportunities to come!

At the heart of this initiative is Coach André Laurin, Atlético Ottawa's Director & Head Coach for this program. With a wealth of experience and certifications, including the C National Canada coaching license and futsal credentials from Canada, the United States, and Portugal, Coach André is one of the top futsal coaches in Canada and will bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to every session.

Exclusive Benefits for Our Community:

Families, friends, and partners of the school and the program will enjoy a range of exciting perks, including exclusive Atlético Ottawa game tickets, special discounts, additional equipment, and much more. We want to make this journey together as rewarding as possible!

We're excited to embark on this incredible adventure with École Grande-Ourse and look forward to growing the game of soccer in our community. Stay tuned for more details as we roll out this exciting partnership!

