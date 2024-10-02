Atlético Ottawa Joins Forces with The Football Business Academy

October 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed The Football Business Academy as an official partner, following a positive track record of collaborative work over the past three seasons with students contributing towards the Canadian Premier League (CPL) growth in our local market.

The Football Business Academy (FBA), originating in Switzerland, is built on two key programs: a Master's Degree curated to pursuing careers throughout the soccer industry, and the Soccer Agent Courses. Click here to find out more.

Atlético Ottawa's relationship with the FBA is rooted in the club's front office, with Director of Business Development Max Rosen graduating from the highly acclaimed course and joining Atlético shortly thereafter.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Football Business Academy as an official partner of Atlético Ottawa," said Max Rosen, Director of Business Development. "This collaboration provides aspiring football professionals with invaluable, hands-on experience across various areas such as ticketing, sales, marketing, and media. We're excited to work on innovative, student-led projects and know that FBA participants will bring fresh perspectives and passion to everything we do. This partnership is mutually beneficial, offering real-world experience for FBA students while contributing to the ongoing success of Atlético Ottawa." ¬â¹

Two students are currently fulfilling their program's three-month internship with Atlético Ottawa and the club is excited to see this relationship continue to grow in the future.

