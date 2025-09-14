Atlético Ottawa Finish in 2-2 Draw with York United

Published on September 14, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - After twice taking the lead Atlético Ottawa had to settle for a share of the points against York United and will look to regain position atop the Canadian Premier League (CPL) standings next weekend. Atleti were unable to capitalize on Forge FC's loss this week and currently sit two points back of top spot. (Final score: 2-2).

Atleti return to TD Place against Vancouver FC on Thursday, September 18 (KO 7pm ET live on OneSoccer & TSN) for their TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final second leg before a crucial encounter against Forge FC on Sunday, September 21 (KO 3PM ET live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa sit second in the CPL table (13-8-2) with only five games remaining in the regular season.

Score: 1-0. Sam Salter got Atleti off the mark with a composed left footed finish in to the bottom corner (8').

Score: 1-1. York quickly responded through Steffen Yeates beating Ingham from short range. Assisted by Ferrari (10').

Score: 2-1. Sam Salter reclaimed the lead for Ottawa with a header at the back post. Assisted by Aparicio (49').

Score: 2-2. York responded through Frank Sturing who was left unmarked in the box, slotting home from a lofted ball in. Assisted by Adonijah Reid (54').

Sam Salter was the main man for Atlético Ottawa in this match converting two goals from three shots, twice giving Atleti the lead in their sixth match against York in all competitions this season.

These goals were Salter's 16th and 17th of the CPL season, now giving him a six goal lead in the race for the golden boot.

Manu Aparicio was also dominant in midfield providing an assist for Salter as well as leading the team in final third entries (16), tackles (3), and duels won (5).

Atlético Ottawa were unable to seize control of the CPL standings this week as York United's spirited fight back stole two points in advance of two crucial fixtures for the club next week.

After Forge's loss to Valour FC earlier this week, Atleti's draw means they must hold steady at second spot in the table, currently sitting two points behind the league leaders Forge FC. Atletico will host Forge next Sunday at TD Place with the chance to go top of the table.

Up next, a Telus Canadian Championship semifinal match against Vancouver FC awaits on Thursday with Atleti needing to erase a two goal deficit in the second leg to advnace to the finals.

With the right result next week Atleti can also secure home-field advantage in the CPL playoffs.







