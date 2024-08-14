Atkins Joins Ice Bears After Back-To-Back 40-Point Seasons

August 14, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Forward Mitch Atkins with the Pensacola Ice Flyers

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Mitch Atkins to their training camp roster for the 2024-25 season. Atkins comes to Knoxville after spending the past two seasons in Pensacola.

"I'm ecstatic to be joining the Knoxville Ice Bears," said Atkins. "The atmosphere at the Coliseum is electric and the organization has a long history of winning championships. I'm excited to be a part of that culture."

Atkins is coming off a career-high 16 goals last year. He was fourth on Pensacola's roster with 41 points. He posted a career-best 46 points during the 2022-23 campaign.

"Mitch is coming off his finest season as a professional and I have no doubt he'll continue to be that way in an Ice Bears uniform," head coach John Gurskis said of Atkins. "With over 200 games of pro experience, Mitch is capable of playing key minutes in all situations."

Prior to Pensacola, Atkins had stints in the SPHL with Evansville, Birmingham, Fayetteville and Vermilion County. He has appeared in 94 games in the FPHL and two games in the ECHL with South Carolina. He has 110 career points in 178 SPHL games. His first season in Knoxville will be his seventh pro season.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, October. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

