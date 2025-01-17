Arlington Renegades to Host Huddle up Event

Arlington Renegades

Arlington Renegades to Host Huddle up Event

January 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release


ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL Arlington Renegades are hosting a special huddle up event as they prepare for the 2025 season.

The event will entail a special chalk talk session with Arlington Renegades Head Coach Bob Stoops and UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston, followed by a happy hour and meet and greet.

WHO: Arlington Renegades Head Coach Bob Stoops, UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Arlington Renegades executive staff, and Mansfield city officials.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

TIME: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Walnut Creek Country Club - 1151 Country Club Dr, Mansfield, Tx 76063

