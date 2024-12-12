Arlington Renegades Ticket Representative Sets Sights on Breaking Another World Record at BMW Dallas Marathon

ARLINGTON, Texas - Brian Goldsmith, an Arlington Renegades ticket representative, will look to set another Guinness World Record this coming Sunday at the BMW Dallas Marathon.

Goldsmith, who became the fastest person in history to run a full marathon in complete football gear in 2023, will attempt to break another record at this year's event, running the half marathon in the same uniform. The fastest time currently recorded for a half marathon in full football gear is one hour and 31 minutes. Goldsmith's personal best time in training is one hour and 23 minutes.

"I'm really excited but incredibly nervous," stated Goldsmith. "This record, in my opinion, is a lot harder because even though it's half the distance, it's a lot faster."

The Buffalo, N.Y. native who resides in nearby Las Colinas, Texas, has been training since October of this year wearing the Renegades football helmet, while working on his speed. During last year's training session for the full marathon, the average target time for Goldsmith was 8:00 minutes per mile. This year his target average is 7:00 minutes per mile in preparation for the half marathon record attempt.

