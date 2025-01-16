Arlington Renegades Sign Gagliardi Trophy Winner Luke Lehnen

January 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Arlington Renegades today announced that the team has agreed to terms with two-time Gagliardi Trophy Winner Luke Lehnen out of North Central College.

"We are excited to bring in a player like Luke and provide him an opportunity to showcase his skills," said Arlington Renegades General Manager Rick Mueller. "The talent he brings will capitalize on the experienced roster we have. We look forward to working with him this upcoming season."

Lehnen, a starter at quarterback for the Cardinals, played every game the past four seasons for North Central College, completing 178 of 257 passes (69.3%) for 2,960 yards and 39 touchdowns while also running for 924 yards and a career-high 14 rushing touchdowns. He also owns the NCAA all-divisions record for touchdowns responsible for (208) and is the only player in collegiate history with at least 50 rushing touchdowns (50) and at least 100 passing touchdowns (158).

The Chatham, Illinois native has thrown at least one touchdown pass in a collegiate-record 58 consecutive games. Lehnen also owns the Division III all-time record for career total offensive yards (15,632) and shares the Division III career standard for touchdown passes.

In 2023, he led the nation in completion percentage, touchdown passes, establishing new national records for passing efficiency (263.2), yards per pass (14.7), yards per completion (20.0) and percentage of passes completed for touchdowns (20.7%).

The Renegades will kickoff the 2025 season March 29, when they host the San Antonio Brahmas. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

