Arkansas Headlines Latest Generals Roster Additions

With the 2019 Texas Collegiate League season just around the corner, the Victoria Generals have signed additional players to their 2019 roster. This week, the Generals have announced the addition of three players attending universities in Arkansas. Former Generals Coby Potvin and Zach Smith, both from Central Arkansas, and new addition Jordan Johnson, University of Arkansas-Monticello will all suit up for the Generals as they open their 11th season in the Texas Collegiate League.

Coby Potvin, redshirt junior outfielder from Belton, TX, will join the team for his second season. Potvin last played for the General in the 2016 season as a freshman from Temple College. As a freshman, Potvin appeared in 18 games for the Generals in the first half of the season. Potvin has a solid 2018 season at Central Arkansas appearing in 33 games, with 128 at bats, 40 hits, scored 19 runs, 20 RBI's and a batting average of .313 on the season.

Zach Smith, junior right-handed pitcher from Fulshear, TX, will return for his second season with the Generals. Smith appeared in 16 games for the Generals last season with 31.1 innings, allowing 36 hits, 19 earned runs, 24 strike outs, while compiling a record of 3-1 with one save. Smith should split time in the starting rotation as well as spot appearances in relief.

Jordan Johnson, a sophomore infielder from Beaumont, TX, will be in his first season with the team. Johnson has appeared in 33 games (as of April 11) hitting .313 with 40 hits, 34 runs scored, 11 doubles, four home runs, and 24 RBI's. Johnson had a solid freshman season at Arkansas-Monticello hitting .322 with 11 home runs. Johnson will look to bring his big stick to the Generals while playing both corner infield positions.

The Victoria Generals will play 56 games with 28 of the games being played here in Victoria at Riverside Stadium. The Generals will begin the 2019 at home on May 29th as they take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters. The 2019 schedule can be found on the Generals website at www.victoriagenerals.com. Follow the Generals on Facebook and Twitter for further updates on the upcoming season. Fans can buy season tickets and merchandise at the team store located at 1307-H East Airline Road, or by calling 361-485-9522.

The Generals are currently looking for additional sponsors for the 2019 season. There are great sponsor packages still available if your business is looking for a way to advertise your support for the Generals. The Generals are also currently looking for additional Host families for the Victoria Generals players. If you are interested or need additional information, please call 361-485-9522.

