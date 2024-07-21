Arike Ogunbowale Sets Scoring Records, Named WNBA All-Star Game MVP

July 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was named the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after setting records for most points in a quarter, half and game while leading Team WNBA to the 117-109 win over Team USA on Saturday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Ogunbowale, who was making her fourth All-Star Game appearance, scored a single-quarter record 21 points in the third before adding 13 in the fourth to finish with a record 34 points in the game. All 34 of her record-setting points came in the second half to establish a single-half standard.

After finishing the opening 20 minutes 0-2 from the field with zero points and two assists, Ogunbowale came alive in the third, shooting 6-10 from the field, 5-7 from three, while adding four more assists and two steals to go with her 21 points. Over the final 10 minutes, the 5-8 Notre Dame graduate went 4-8 from the field and 3-6 from deep to finish with a game-best 34 points off 10-of-20 shooting, an 8-of-13 mark from three, six assists, two steals and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

Following the conclusion of the game, Ogunbowale was named MVP, marking the second time she earned the distinction. Ogunbowale also earned the honor at the 2021 All-Star Game, which also featured a Team WNBA vs. Team USA format. She becomes the fourth player in WNBA history to earn multiple All-Star Game MVP trophies, joining Maya Moore (2018, 2017, 2015), Swin Cash (2011, 2009) and Lisa Leslie (2002, 2001, 1999).

Team WNBA trailed by two at the half, 54-52, before outscoring Team USA 36-25 in the third quarter, sparked by Ogunbowale. Team WNBA, which hadn't led since early in the second quarter, regained the lead at the 8:08 mark in the third off an Ogunbowale triple, and they held the advantage the rest of the way.

Teams will now break for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which includes Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally representing Team Germany. The Wings resume play after the break on Aug. 16 at home against the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.

