Are There 3 Elite Teams in the MASL?: Tacoma Stars Breakdown: MASL Monday

Published on January 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Have three teams pulled away from the rest of the MASL pack? Tacoma Stars play-by-play announcer Payton Berens joined Alex Bastovansky and Phil Lavanco to run through the weekend's indoor soccer action! The Milwaukee Wave and San Diego Sockers squared off in a battle between the league's top two teams. Milwaukee then turned around to face the Kansas City Comets. Alex, Phil, and Payton put the league's top three teams under the microscope. Plus, Payton shares his thoughts on the Tacoma Stars. What has gone well for the Tacoma Stars this season?







