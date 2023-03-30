AquaSox in the Major Leagues

EVERETT, WA: Major League Baseball Opening Day is here! As America's pastime picks back up after a winter of hibernation, the Everett AquaSox would like to acknowledge its alumni who used to grace Funko Field and now find themselves on 2023 MLB opening day rosters.

There are 23 former AquaSox currently on active Major League rosters. These alumni played for Everett as far back as 2012 and as recently as 2022.

Here is a list of these current major leaguers who honed their skills in AquaSox uniforms:

- Matt Brash (2021): Seattle Mariners,

- Diego Castillo (2022): Seattle Mariners

- Enyel De Los Santos (2015): Cleveland Guardians

- Matt Festa (2016, 2021): Seattle Mariners

- Mitch Haniger (2022): San Francisco Giants

- George Kirby (2019, 2021): Seattle Mariners

- Kyle Lewis (2016, 2022): Arizona Diamondbacks

- Ketel Marte (2012, 2016): Arizona Diamondbacks

- Wade Miley (2016): Milwaukee Brewers

- Wyatt Mills (2017): Boston Red Sox

- Penn Murfee (2018): Seattle Mariners

- Tyler O'Neill (2014): St. Louis Cardinals

- Cal Raleigh (2018): Seattle Mariners

- Erasmo Ramirez (2013): Washington Nationals

- Julio Rodriguez (2021): Seattle Mariners

- JP Sears (2017): Oakland Athletics

- Chris Taylor (2012): Los Angeles Dodgers

- Ryan Yarbrough (2014): Kansas City Royals

- Mike Zunino (2012): Cleveland Guardians

- James Paxton (2014): Boston Red Sox

- Eric Swanson (2022): Toronto Blue Jays

- Emilio Pagan (2013): Minnesota Twins

- Luis Torrens (2022): Chicago Cubs

Some notable players in this group are all-stars Julio Rodriguez, Ketel Marte, and former Mariners stalwart Mitch Haniger.

Rodriguez spent part of the 2021 season in Everett. The Dominican Republic native hit .325 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 28 games of action, on the way to winning a 2021 Mariners organization All-Star award. Rodriguez shot through the Mariners system minor league system and was named the starting Center Fielder for the big-league team on Opening Day 2022. Rodriguez's rookie season made him an instant star as he hit .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs on his way to an all-star game appearance, the Rookie of the Year award, and helping lead the Mariners to their first playoff experience since 2001. He will hope to build on his rookie year in 2023 as he leads a Mariners team with championship aspirations.

Ketel Marte played for the AquaSox in 2012. Little did Everett fans know, but they were witnessing the birth of a baseball star. After hitting .247 with 22 RBIs in Everett, Marte continued his journey through the Mariners system, culminating in his MLB debut in 2015. After being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 for a package that included Mitch Haniger, Marte took his baseball career to new heights.

In Marte's big league career which has featured parts of eight seasons, he has accumulated a .279 batting average with 82 career home runs and 338 RBIs. He was elected a National League All-Star in 2019 and has become one of the best second basemen in baseball.

Mitch Haniger had a proverbial cup of coffee with the AquaSox in 2022, while on a rehab assignment for a high ankle sprain. The Seattle fan favorite went 3-9 in three games of action with a home run that lit up the July Everett sky.

Hanger has spent parts of six seasons in the big leagues, five of those seasons with the Mariners. He has accumulated a .261 career batting average, with 112 big flies and 323 RBIs. He was named an American League all-star in 2018, the same year he won Mariner's team MVP. This offseason he signed a three-year free-agent contract with the San Francisco Giants. Although he will open the 2023 season on the injured list, he still figures to be a major part of a Giants team that will hope to be competitive in the NL west.

23 current MLB players and many more to come. Everett has become a place where future big-league stars are born, a trend that Everett fans can expect to continue in 2023.

The AquaSox kick off their 2023 season, next week with a three-game series against the Eugene Emeralds April 7 through the 10th. First pitch for Friday's home opener is 7:05 and all fans in attendance will receive a Webbly Blanket courtesy of Funko. Friday night is also our first firework show of the season For tickets visit AquaSox.com.

