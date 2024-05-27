AquaSox Deny Dust Devils Series Win

A third straight series win eluded the Tri-City Dust Devils (21-23) Sunday evening at Funko Field, where the Everett AquaSox (20-24) grabbed the lead early and held on late for a 5-3 win that gave both teams a split.

Free passes fueled rallies for both teams, with Tri-City scoring three runs in the top of the 8th inning aided by two bases loaded walks. 3B Cam Williams and DH Mason Martin collected RBI by drawing walks to get the Dust Devils on the board, and LF Joe Stewart grounded a ball up the middle for an RBI single with two out to get the visitors within two at 5-3.

The rally would end on the same play, however, with Williams thrown out at home plate trying to score. The narrowing of the Everett lead gave Tri-City a chance to rally one more time in the 9th, and the team got the tying run to the plate twice but could not find the big hit needed to complete the comeback.

The first burst of walks came in the bottom of the 1st inning when Dust Devils starter Walbert Ureña (1-4) issued bases on balls to the first three batters he saw, loading the bases. A throwing error on a double steal allowed the AquaSox to take a lead they would never relinquish, and CF Bill Knight pulled a two-run double to left to give Everett a 3-0 lead through one inning of play.

Ureña, to his credit, fought to rein in his control and found it later in the outing to get through six innings. The flame-thrower gave up no more runs and just one more hit after his rough beginning, striking out three and getting a quality start for his efforts. Neither team, in fact, would score again until the bottom of the 7th when the home nine plated a pair to push the lead to 5-0. The two runs turned out to be the difference in the game.

AquaSox reliever Juan Burgos (1-0) went three scoreless frames in the middle of the game for his first win of 2024, a win for the home nine that evened both the six-game set and the season series. Closer Stefan Raeth got the final three outs for his third save.

Tri-City, after an off day in British Columbia, prepares now for a six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Chris Clark (0-5, 5.75 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, countering righty Pat Gallagher (0-3, 4.22 ERA) of the Canadians.

Broadcast coverage of the game with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, both here and on the MiLB app.

The team returns home the following Tuesday, June 4, to begin a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at Gesa Stadium. It's another Coca-Cola Tuesday, with $2.50 21 oz. Coca-Cola products for fans to enjoy throughout the ballgame.

Tickets for the Eugene series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

