AquaSox Announce 2024 Fireworks Schedule

January 17, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







As the 2024 season approaches, the Everett AquaSox are hard at work as they prepare for their 40th season of professional baseball and family fun! On Wednesday, the team announced the first phase of our promotional schedule, featuring fireworks dates and some of our special theme nights for the upcoming season.

The 2024 season will feature 10 fireworks displays at Funko Field. The fan-favorite displays will take place at the conclusion of each of the following AquaSox home games:

May 4 vs. Hillsboro Hops Star Wars Night

May 25 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

June 8 vs. vs. Vancouver Canadians MARVEL Defenders of the Diamond

June 22 vs. Vancouver Canadians Pink at the Park

June 29 vs. Hillsboro Hops

July 4 vs. Vancouver Canadians Independence Day

July 20 vs. Hillsboro Hops UofW - Bothell Alumni Night

August 3 vs. Eugene Emeralds Frogstock

August 17 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

September 7 vs. Spokane Indians

In addition, Funko Friday Giveaway Nights will also be back! Among the items that we will be giving away include two Pops!, a vinyl soda (with case), and some AquaSox wearables.

Promotions subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 17, 2024

AquaSox Announce 2024 Fireworks Schedule - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.