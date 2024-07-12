AppleSox Can't Hold Late Lead, Fall to Riverhawks

July 12, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Edmonton Riverhawks scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to overcome a two-run deficit and defeat the Wenatchee AppleSox, 6-4, on Thursday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The AppleSox entered Thursday 17-0 when leading after the seventh or eighth inning but could not overcome two ninth-inning errors. Wenatchee (23-13, 5-4 second half) scored three runs in the bottom of the first but dropped its first series of the second half and only its second of the summer at home.

Roberto Gonzalez singled twice and scored for a sixth consecutive game and for the 13th time in that span. He came across in the first inning after a Max Hartman single and an error to put Wenatchee up 1-0. Cannon Peery hit an RBI double and Luca Boscarino hit a two-out RBI single to put the AppleSox ahead, 3-0.

Edmonton (21-12, 3-2 second half) evened the game up with a three-spot in the fourth when each of their first four hitters singled and the first three all scored. Evan Cloyd hit an RBI single in the fifth to give the AppleSox the lead again and it held until the top of the ninth. With one out and a runner at first base a ground ball to third looked poised to be a game-ending double play, but trouble with the reception at second allowed the game to continue and the Riverhawks took advantage.

The AppleSox are off on Friday and have two home games this weekend against the Cascade Collegiate League showcase team. Saturday's game begins at 6:35 and Sunday's first pitch is 5:35. Tickets are available at AppleSox.com/schedule

