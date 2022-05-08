Annunen Recalled by Avalanche, Miner Returns to Eagles
May 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Justus Annunen Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
G Trent Miner Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they continue the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-five Pacific Division semifinals series against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, May 11th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for both games are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
