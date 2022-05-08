Annunen Recalled by Avalanche, Miner Returns to Eagles

May 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.

The following players have been reassigned:

Pos. Player Team (League)

G Justus Annunen Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

G Trent Miner Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-five Pacific Division semifinals series against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, May 11th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for both games are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.