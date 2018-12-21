Andrew Mullins Earns Free Fredericksburg Baseball Season Ticket as 1,000th Founders Club Ticket Holder

Fredericksburg, VA - Following on the announcement earlier this week that Fredericksburg Baseball had surpassed the 1,000 ticket mark in the Founders Club, the organization is excited to announce that Andrew Mullins of Fredericksburg, VA, was the Fredericksburg fan who reserved the 1,000th season ticket. To celebrate this milestone, Mr. Mullins will receive one full season ticket for the 2020 season at no cost!

Andrew and his family, wife Yara, and children Gabriela Rene and Maxwell Ajax, have been loyal Washington Nationals fans since the team moved to the area. "We are very excited that baseball is coming to Fredericksburg, and even more excited to get in on the ground floor as part of the Founders Club," said Mullins. "We look forward to being lifelong Fredericksburg baseball fans!"

The Mullins', like the other fans who have signed up for the Founders Club, will have the opportunity to select his seats in the new state-of-the-art ballpark scheduled to open in April 2020 in Celebrate Virginia South. In addition to priority seating reservations for full season ticket plans before they are on sale to the general public, Founders Club members will have their name engraved onto a Founders Club Plaque, which will be prominently displayed at the entrance of the stadium, receive an exclusive Founders Club Gift, and receive VIP invitations to exclusive new stadium events, which includes the ribbon cutting.

Still Time to Join Founders Club

The Founders Club remains open to join through December 31st. Fans interested in joining the Founders Club and ensuring their choice of seats along with other benefits should visit www.fredericksburgbaseball.com or www.potomacnationals.com for more information about the benefits of the Founders Club.

To join the Founders Club, fans can call 703-590-2311 ext. 221, e-mail fxbgfoundersclub@potomacnationals.com, or stop by Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium. The order form for the Founders Club can be found online at www.potomacnationals.com and www.fredericksburg baseball.com and can be submitted via email as well to fxbgfoundersclub@potomacnationals.com.

While team offices will be closed next week, fans can still submit Founders Club forms before the end of the year by email or by leaving a message at the phone number listed above.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

