2019 Potomac Nationals' Mini Plans Now on Sale

December 21, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - Following up the release of the 2019 Potomac Nationals' promotional schedule on Thursday, the team is excited to follow up with two mini plan ticket packages for the upcoming season. In addition to the previously announced "voucher pack" plan, the P-Nats will offer a seven-game mini plan for the 2019 campaign.

The seven-game mini plan will allow fans to select any seven games over the course of the 70-game home schedule. Prices for the plans below are based on the guaranteed giveaway options.

Platinum Tier: Ticket to any seven games during the 2019 regular season and Five Guaranteed Giveaways

Field Box: $131

Box: $115

Reserved: $108

Grandstand: $92

Gold Tier: Ticket to any seven games during the 2019 regular season and Three Guaranteed Giveaways

Field Box: $119

Box: $105

Reserved: $98

Grandstand: $84

Silver Tier: Ticket to any seven games during the 2019 regular season and One Guaranteed Giveaways

Field Box: $107

Box: $95

Reserved: $88

Grandstand: $75

The voucher pack will include five undated ticket vouchers for the 2019 regular season. Unused tickets can be exchanged even after the vouchers have been redeemed.

Prices for the voucher pack are as follows:

Field Box: $85

Box: $75

Reserved: $70

Grandstand: $60

*Limit one guaranteed giveaway per game per plan. Giveaway items selected must be for dates chosen as part of the plan. Items can be picked when you purchase your plan. Choices may be changed up until 24 hours prior to the giveaway date.

Benefit 7-Game Voucher Pack

Have the same seat for all of your games X

Access to Potomac Nationals "Never Waste a Ticket" Exchange Program X X

Guaranteed Giveaways X

Season Ticket Holder Referral Program (Opportunity for additional giveaways) X

Enrollment in Season Ticket Holder Newsletter X X

Complimentary P-Nats 2019 Playoff Tickets X X

Mini Plan Referral Program

Receive one additional guaranteed giveaway per new plan holder that you refer

Referred person must purchase at least one ticket plan

These ticket plans will be available online at potomacnationals.com, as well as via phone or e-mail.

Interested in more than either the seven-game plan or the voucher pack? You can combine mini plan options to see more action at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium!

To purchase a ticket plan, or if you have any questions, please reach out to the Potomac Nationals Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311, ext. 221/225, or e-mail Director of Season Tickets and Group Sales Alec Manriquez at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com or Ticket Operations Manager Matt LeBlanc at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from December 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.