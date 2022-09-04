Andrew Marrero Named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month

September 4, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Palm Beach Cardinals pitcher Andrew Marrero has been named the St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August!

The 22-year-old Connecticut native has settled into the closer role for the Beach Birds in 2022, and currently leads the Florida State League in saves with 10. Six of those saves came in August, where he recorded a blistering 0.71 ERA across 12 appearances and 2/3 innings.

Twice in the month, the righty logged three saves in four outings. The 18th Round draft pick in 2021 earned three a trio of saves from August 2-9, against Jupiter and Bradenton. He repeated the feat from August 23-31, in matchups against St. Lucie and Daytona.

Marrero allowed a batting average of just .119 across the month , while carrying a paltry 0.63 WHIP. Over the course of the season, the former UConn Huskey maintains a 1.36 ERA in 30 games.

This is Mareero's second season in Palm Beach, having reported directly to Single-A after last season's draft.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 4, 2022

Andrew Marrero Named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month - Palm Beach Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.