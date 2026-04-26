And You Get a Pick. and You Get a Pick!

Published on April 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







IT'S REIGNING INTS IN DALLAS!!

Kings defense comes up with back-to-back interceptions against the Renegades.

#ufl #football #louisvillekings







United Football League Stories from April 26, 2026

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