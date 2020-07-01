Anaheim Ducks Announce Affiliation Agreement with Tulsa of the ECHL

July 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed a multi-year affiliation agreement with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

The Tulsa Oilers own an all-time record of 203-175-26-19 in 423 games since joining the ECHL prior to the 2014-15 season. Two seasons ago, Tulsa finished first in the Mountain Division with a 42-24-4-2 record and advanced to the conference final for the first time in franchise ECHL history.

Head coach Rob Murray will enter his fourth season behind the bench in Tulsa with the start of the 2020-21 ECHL campaign. Murray, who will be in his 13th consecutive season as a head coach, previously served in the same capacity with the Alaska Aces of the ECHL (2011-17) and Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (2008-11). Selected by Washington in the third round (61st overall) of the 1985 NHL Draft, Murry collected 4-15=19 points with 111 penalty minutes (PIM) in 107 career NHL games with Washington (1989-91), Winnipeg (1991-96) and Phoenix (1998-99).

The city of Tulsa, Okla. has a rich history in hockey dating to 1928 with teams affiliated with the American Hockey Association, United States Hockey League, Central Hockey League and ECHL. The Oilers play their home games at Bank of Oklahoma Center (BOK Center), a 19,199-seat arena that debuted prior to the 2008-09 hockey season.

Recent Anaheim affiliates in the ECHL have included Utah (2013-18), Fort Wayne (2012-13), Elmira (2010-12), Bakersfield (2008-10) and Augusta (2006-08).

