American Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive at MGM Park on March 9

BILOXI, MS - The American Red Cross is partnering with the Biloxi Shuckers to host a blood drive on Thursday, March 9, from 1 pm to 7 pm.

The drive will be held in the visiting clubhouse at MGM Park. Fans can enter the visitors' clubhouse through the double doors on the north side of the stadium.

"To be able to open the ballpark to serve as a venue for such an important cause is something we're very proud to do," said Biloxi Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell. "Blood donations are vital to the health and well-being of our community, and we're looking forward to having as many people as possible give blood."

All donors will receive a commemorative Shuckers' shirt and a $10 Visa prepaid E-Gift Card. Every donor will also be entered for a chance to win a $3000 Visa prepaid gift card. To book an appointment or sign up, donors can visit redcrossblood.org and use the code 'SHUCKERS.'

Single-game tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers' season are available by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls on Tuesday, March 14, and Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

