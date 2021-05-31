American Dunes Becomes New Home for Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - American Dunes Golf Club, the recently opened Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Grand Haven that benefits the families of killed and injured U.S. military personnel, is the new home for the Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic. The 27th annual event will be held at this unique, world-class venue on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The golf classic, one of West Michigan's premier charitable and golf events, will continue to serve as the primary fundraiser for the

Griffins Youth Foundation. But now, it will also support the Folds of Honor Foundation, a charitable organization founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney to provide scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. All profits from

American Dunes are donated to

Folds of Honor, which has awarded academic scholarships in the amount of $125 million to more than 29,000 recipients since 2007.

"We enjoyed tremendous success over the past several years at Egypt Valley and are so thankful to their staff," said Bob Kaser, event director and president of the Griffins Youth Foundation. "However, the opportunity to host our event at American Dunes presents a uniqueness that we could not pass up, highlighted by the ability to raise money for two great causes, Folds of Honor and the Griffins Youth Foundation."

Details about the golf classic, including time, format and pricing, will be announced soon. To join our mailing list and receive information about foursomes and sponsorship opportunities when it is available, please email bkaser@griffinshockey.com.

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities.

