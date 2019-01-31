Amarillo Sod Poodles to Host 2019 Job Fair

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be holding a job fair for part-time positions in a variety of areas throughout the baseball season. The job fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will be held in the Yellow Rose Ballroom at the downtown Embassy Suites located on Buchanan Street.

All positions are game-day/event-only positions, requiring night and weekend commitments throughout the 2019 baseball season (April through September). Applicants must be at least 16 years of age but some positions will require candidates to be 18 years of age or older. Hodgetown hiring managers are looking for hardworking candidates with great guest service skills.

Candidates are urged to bring a resume and dress to impress. Applicants who cannot attend can send their resumes to info@SodPoodles.com with positions they are interested in the email subject line.

The job fair will be for candidates interested in applying and interviewing for positions in the following areas:

Stadium Staff: Ushers, Ticket Takers, Kids Zone Attendants

Retail: Sales Associates

Box Office Representatives: Cashiers

Promotions/Street Team: On-field and Front Gate Entertainment Assistants, Community Appearance Team Members

Production: Pace of Game Clock Operators, Scoreboard/Videoboard/Sound Operators, Camera/Replay Operators/Directors

Batboys: Includes pre- and post-game equipment work and in-game dugout duties

Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers

Catering: Suite Attendant, Servers, Food Prep/Stocking, Picnic Terrace Food Service, and Bar Servers

Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors

*Additional positions/areas may open up

Hodgetown, opening in April and located in the heart of downtown Amarillo, is the newest sports and entertainment destination in Amarillo with state-of-the-art facilities and an unprecedented commitment to quality and service. It will feature a full range of programming that includes professional and affiliated baseball as well as events like high school and college games, concerts, themed events, and much more. The venue will play host and bring guests from all around the nation to downtown Amarillo annually.

The Sod Poodles will open the 2019 campaign on Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi where they will square off against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) for the first of four games. Following the series, the Sod Poodles will come back to Amarillo for their inaugural home opener at Hodgetown on Monday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) for a three-game set. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

