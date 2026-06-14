Alyssa Naeher Just Defied Gravity
Published on June 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Seven Chicago Stars FC Players Named to International Rosters
- Chicago Stars FC Drops Contest to San Diego Wave FC, 2-0
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Parts Ways with General Manager Richard Feuz
- Chicago Stars FC Shuts out Bay FC 1-0 in First Road Win