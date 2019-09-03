Alumni Update: Call-Ups and MiLB Awards

After the Northwoods League season ends, the stands empty, and the dugouts clear, we like to turn our attention to what our former players are up to.

In our first Alumni Update presented by Lakeland University, we are taking a closer look at the Minor League seasons of Sam Haggerty and Daulton Varsho.

2013 Express Alum Sam Haggerty has enjoyed an impressive season playing within the New York Mets Minor League system. The utility infielder from New Mexico rose quickly through the Mets farm system this summer, making stops in Brooklyn (A), Binghamton (AA) and Syracuse (AAA) before earning a September call-up to the bigs.

Haggerty hit .271 with 15 doubles, six triples, three homers, 26 RBI, .376 OBP and 23 stolen bases in 86 minor league games. The Phoenix, Arizona native played in 34 games for the Express in 2013 recording a .317 average with 39 hits, 23 RBI, six doubles and two homeruns. Haggerty joins a Mets squad that is currently four games back of an NL Wild Card position.

Daulton Varsho is making waves in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Recently, Varsho was named the Diamondbacks 2019 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.

Varsho has played the entire 2019 season with double-A Jackson Generals helping the ball club to a North Division runner-up finish and ending his regular season with a team-high .301 batting average and league-best marks in runs (85), on-base-plus-slugging (.899), and total bases (206). The UW-Milwaukee product was also recognized as a Mid-Season All-Star, Post-Season All-Star, and was a Futures Game selection.

Varsho appeared for the Express during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, playing his way into the record books. He led Eau Claire in several offensive categories in 2015, including runs (37), doubles (11), triples (7), RBIs (32) and stolen bases (21). He ranked second in games played (63), at-bats (247), home runs (4) and hits (73). Varsho was a two-time Northwoods League All-Star and was a Major League Dreams participant.

Varsho and the rest of the Generals will start their post-season trek Wednesday when they begin a best-of-five North Division Series against the Montgomery Biscuits.

