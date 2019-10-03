Alumni Update: Caleb Boushley

If you are ever sitting around wondering how stacked our 2016 roster was, we finally have an answer. It. Was. Stacked.

Caleb Boushley - Lake Elsinore

Our 2016 roster included NWL All-Stars, Major League Dream Showcase invitees, and MLB Drafted players. In today's Alumni Update we wanted to put a spotlight on former Express pitcher Caleb Boushley who was a part of that special group.

Caleb Boushley, a Hortonville, WI, native, played with the Express for a single season, greatly contributing to the teams run to the Northwoods League Championship game in 2016. Boushley posted an impressive stat line, leading the team in wins and innings pitched and fanned 47 batters, good for second-most on a roster that included MLB draftees Bryce Hensley (Catawba Valley CC), Brody Rodning (Minnesota State), Austin Schulfer (Milwaukee), Jake Sommers (UW-Milwaukee) and Christian Tripp (New Mexico).

Memorably, Boushley earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night after he shut out the Willmar Stingers over eight innings, not conceding a single walk, allowing only four hits, and striking out four batters. Boushley was a 2016 NWL All-star, and picked up a playoff win against the Mankato MoonDogs, tossing 7.1 innings and striking out five in a 5-1 win. Boushley's eight-win season is good for second all-time in Eau Claire's single-season record books.

Boushley was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 33rd round in 2017 and has been making his way through their minor league system over the last three seasons. Currently, with the Lake Elsinore Storm, Boushley has performed well in the California League, earning a Mid-Season All-Star Selection this past summer.

Boushley just finished the season, posting a 5-4 record with a 3.61 ERA, with 10 starts and 26 appearances. Boushley struck out 104 opposing batters and his 102.1 innings pitched were third-most for Lake Elsinore's pitching staff. In his last outing on the season, Boushley went seven innings, allowing two runs, gaining four strikeouts and retiring 15 of the last 16 batters he faced in the Storms California League Championship Series against Visalia.

