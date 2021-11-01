Alumni in the Pros: Where They Are Now

Since the Eau Claire Express joined the Northwoods League in 2005, the organization has developed dozens of players who have continued their careers in professional baseball. The ultimate goal, of course, is to play Major League Baseball. In 2021, 36 Express alumni spent the season in the minor leagues, continuing their pursuit of an MLB debut. Here's how they fared.

Zach Ashford (2017)

Ashford split his season between the St. Lucie Mets (A) and Brooklyn Cyclones (A+) in the New York Mets organization. He appeared in 86 games, hit .255, and scored 29 runs.

Luke Bandy (2017)

Bandy split his season between the Salem Red Sox (A) and Greenville Drive (A+) in the Boston Red Sox organization. He played in 30 games, recorded 12 hits, and scored 10 runs.

Cody Bohanek (2016)

Bohanek split his season between the Brooklyn Cyclones (A+) and the Syracuse Mets (AAA) in the New York Mets organization. In 94 games, he hit 16 doubles and 10 home runs.

Caleb Boushley (2016)

Boushley pitched for the San Antonio Missions (AA) and the El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA) in the San Diego Padres organization. He recorded a 5-11 record in 115.2 innings across 24 games.Â

Alex Call (2013-14)

Call played for the Akron RubberDucks (AA) and Columbus Clippers (AAA) in the Cleveland Indians organization. He collected 101 hits, 15 of them were home runs, in 109 games.

Ross Carver (2021)

Carver had quite a summer. He appeared in five games with the Eau Claire Express before the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Carver signed with the team and was assigned to the Visalia Rawhide (A) where he struck out 33 batters in eight appearances.

Noah Denoyer (2019)

Denoyer pitched for the Delmarva Shorebirds (A) and the Aberdeen IronBirds (A+) in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He compiled a 5-3 record, started 11 games, and finished with a 2.76 ERA.Â

C.J. Eldred (2014-15)

Eldred moved through Kanas City's Rookie, A, A+, and AA teams this season. He appeared in 16 games, collected five wins, and struck out 60 batters.

Justin Evans (2017)

Evans pitched for the A, A+, and AA affiliates of the Miami Marlins. He went 3-3, saved five games, and struck out 53 batters. He will play for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League in 2021.

Ty Greene (2017)

Greene split time between the Inland Empire 66ers (A) and Tri-City Dust Devils (A+) in the Los Angeles Organization. He appeared in 17 games, hit .233, and scored nine runs.

Brannon Jordan (2019)

Jordan appeared in four games for the Milwaukee Brewers Rookie-league affiliate after signing with the organization in July 2021. He went 1-0, pitching 6.1 innings, and striking out 10 batters.

A.J. Ladwig (2012)

Ladwig pitched for the Erie SeaWolves (AA) and Toledo Mud Hens (AAA) in the Detroit Tigers organization. He compiled a 6-7 record, appeared in 24 games, and struck out 87 batters.

Austin Listi (2017)

Listi spent 2021 with the Philadelphia Phillies' AAA affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He played in 56 games, hit .221, and scored 16 runs.

Irving Lopez (2015)

Lopez played for the Springfield Cardinals (AA) and the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. In 80 games, he hit .233 and brought in 26 runs.

Kyle Marinconz (2015-17)

Marinconz split the 2021 season with the Wilmington Blue Rocks (A+) and Harrisburg Senators (AA) in the Washington Nationals organization. He played in 42 games, hit two home runs, and drew 14 walks.

Mickey McDonald (2016)

McDonald split his time between the Midland RockHounds (AA) and the Las Vegas Aviators (AAA) in the Oakland Athletics organization. In 106 games, he collected 111 hits and brought in 38 runs.

Alex McKenna (2016)

McKenna played with the Asheville Tourists (A+) and the Corpus Christi Hooks (AA) in the Houston Astros organization. He played in 79 games, hit 15 home runs, and stole eight bases.

Cody Milligan (2018)

Milligan spent the 2021 season with the Rome Braves (A+) of the Atlanta Braves. In 96 games, he hit .230 with 13 doubles.

Michael Papierski (2015)

Papierski played for the Sugar Land Skeeters (AAA) in the Houston Astros organization. He played in 103 games, scored 41 runs, and collected 46 RBI.

Andrew Pratt (2018)

Pratt spent the 2021 season with the Wilmington Blue Rocks (A+) of the Washington Nationals. In 112 at-bats, he hit seven home runs and collected 24 RBI.

Lane Ramsey (2017)

Ramsey advanced from the White Sox's A+ to AAA affiliate during the 2021 season. He went 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 56 strikeouts.

Nic Ready (2018)

Ready played with the Miami Marlins' rookie, A, and A+ affiliates in 2021. He played in 82 games, hit nine home runs, and scored 44 runs.

Ripken Reyes (2016)

Reyes played with the San Diego Padres rookie, A, and A+ affiliates in 2021. In 33 games, he had 23 hits and scored 19 runs.

Dalton Roach (2014-15,17)

Roach pitched for the Springfield Cardinals (AA) in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He compiled a 7-10 record and struck out 119 batters in 114.2 innings.

Brody Rodning (2015-16)

Rodning pitched for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (AA) in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He appeared in 32 games, made two saves, and struck out 43 batters in 40.1 innings. He will play for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League in 2021.

Rudy Rott (2017)

Rott played for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (A+) in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. In 23 games, he .221 and brought in 12 runs.

Austin Schulfer (2015-16)

Schulfer pitched for the Wichita Wind Surge (AA) in the Minnesota Twins organization. In 24 starts, he went 6-8 with 105 strikeouts.

Trevor Schwecke (2017)

Schwecke played for the Rookie and A+ affiliates of the Toronto Blue Jays. In 18 games, he drew 13 walks and brought in nine runs.

Phillip Sikes (2018-19)

Sikes played with the Boston Red Sox's Rookie affiliate. In 24 games, he hit .392 with three home runs.

Justin Slaten (2018)

Slaten pitched for the Hickory Crawdads (A+) in the Texas Rangers organization. He went 4-8 while striking out 110 in 82.1 innings.

Jake Sommers (2016)

Sommers pitched for the Spokane Indians (A+) in the Colorado Rockies organization. He went 3-2 in 25 starts while striking out 51.

Christian Tripp (2016)

Tripp pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers' Rookie and A affiliates. In 15 games, he went 1-1 and recorded two saves.

Erich Uelmen (2015)

Uelmen pitched for the Tennessee Smokies (AA) and the Iowa Cubs (AAA) in the Chicago Cubs organization. In 31 games (11 starts), he went 2-9 and recorded 88 strikeouts.

Luke Westphal (2011)

After not playing in the MLB system since 2016, Westphal pitched for the El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA) in the San Diego Padres organization. In 18 games, he went 2-5 and truck out 58 batters.

Steven Wilson (2014)

Wilson jumped from the San Diego Padres' Rookie affiliate to their AAA team. In 30 games, he compiled a 4-0 record and 70 strikeouts.

Garrett Wolforth (2017)

Wolforth played for the Dayton Dragons (A) and the Daytona Tortugas (A+) in the Cincinnati Reds organization. He played in 83 games, hit .225, and brought in 41 runs.

