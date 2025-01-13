All-Star Commissioner PICKS!+ Kansas City Comets Talk with Erik Bergrud!: MASL Monday

January 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

MONSTER episode of MASL Monday as Alex and Phil welcome MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer to kick off the program and announce the 2025 MASL All-Star Game commissioner picks. Plus Erik Bergrud joins the show to talk all things Kansas City Comets. Rian Marques might be an MVP candidate, and is there a goalkeeper controversy brewing in KC? Erik answers all our questions and gives it back to Phil for sleeping on the Comets.

