Albany FireWolves Trade Eric Fannell to Ottawa Black Bears, Sign Carson Moyer and Cam Pilon

January 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the trade of forward Eric Fannell to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Ottawa's second round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft as well as the signings of forward Carson Moyer and goaltender Cam Pilon, pending league approval.

Eric Fannell was acquired by the FireWolves before the 2024-2025 season in a trade with Halifax. Fannell played 5 games for the FireWolves during the 2024-2025 season accumulating 10 points (1g, 9a) before being traded to the Black Bears.

Moyer was originally drafted 32nd overall by the FireWolves in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft, but was traded to the Colorado Mammoth in December 2023. Albany signs him again with the hope that he can join the lineup and produce offensively. The 6-1, 180-lb forward was a standout with the Mimico Mountaineers of the Ontario Jr. A league and with the University of Utah. The King City, ON native most recently has produced 20 points (13g, 7a) playing with the Peterborough Timbermen and Paris RiverWolves during the 2024-2025 Arena Lacrosse League season.

Cam Pilon played in net for the Cranbrook Black Wolves in the BC Jr. B Tier 2 league and also in the CTBLL (Connecticut Collegiate Box Lacrosse League). Pilon participated in FireWolves training camp in November 2023.

The FireWolves return to action this Saturday, January 18 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Colorado Mammoth.

