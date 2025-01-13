Player Transactions

The Albany FireWolves have traded Eric Fannell to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for their second round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Carson Moyer to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

