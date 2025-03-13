Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week: Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Chatham High School Varsity Baseball

March 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name Carlye Ana Boenau from La Salle Institute Women's Wrestling as this week's High School Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany. Carlye Ana Boenau has shown her commitment to athletics, to her community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. Carlye Ana Boenau will be honored during the FireWolves' home game this Saturday, March 15 for her accomplishments on and off the field of play.

To nominate student-athletes please fill out the form at this link: https://albanyfirewolves.com/high-school-student-athlete-of-the-week/

Carlye Ana Boenau - La Salle Institute - Women's Wrestling

Boenau placed 5th in the Inauguaral NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling State Tournament and was the Section 2 Champion. She is a 3x New York National Team Member and had a season record of 39 wins sand 5 losses. Boenau is a NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete holding a 4.0 GPA. She plans to wrestle at the college level and will be majoring in chemistry with plans to attend medical school. She is active in the community as a Curby Training Center Youth Center Wrestling Coach and the founder of Morgan's Message at La Salle Institute.

Congratulations to Carlye Ana Boenaul! The FireWolves wish her continued success in the classroom and on the field of play in the future. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's - Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

Join the FireWolves for their next home game this Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena against the Georgia Swarm for Marvel Super Hero Night.

Get tickets now for Marvel Super Hero Night! The first 3,000 fans will receive a FireWolves themed Marvel comic book. UAlbany alumni and Tewaaraton winners Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson will return to the Capital Region as they suit up for the Swarm in this exciting matchup.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

