Player Transactions
March 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Kevin Brownell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
The Vancouver Warriors have released Brandon Humphrey from the Practice Player List.
