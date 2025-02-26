Albany FireWolves Partner with Cugino's Pizzeria

February 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced Cugino's Pizzeria as an official sponsor.

"I got involved with the Albany FireWolves because I saw a great opportunity for Cugino's and the FireWolves to provide an excellent experience for our community," said Cugino's Pizzeria Owner, Lou Oliver. "The FireWolves have not only been amazing to work with, but to watch. The games are a lot of fun and great for all ages."

Located in Rensselaer, NY, Cugino's Pizzeria is a staple of the Capital Region and the FireWolves are thrilled to have the support of such a strong member of the community.

"The Albany FireWolves are thankful to Lou Oliver and Cugino's for their support," said Albany FireWolves Director of Corporate Partnership, Phil Bardsley. "The FireWolves' players and staff love Cugino's pizza. Lou's enthusiasm and dedication to this community cannot be measured."

The FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena for Marvel Super Hero Night.

