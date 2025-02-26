Player Transactions

February 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have released Kieran McKay from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Matt Sykes on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Kieran McKay to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have released Marley Angus from the Practice Player List.

