Air Mail from VA Ignites McMahon Stadium I CFL

August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. unleashes a perfect throw to Tevin Jones, who races 78 yards for a stunning touchdown, putting the Stampeders on the board!







Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.