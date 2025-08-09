CFL Calgary Stampeders

Air Mail from VA Ignites McMahon Stadium I CFL

August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Vernon Adams Jr. unleashes a perfect throw to Tevin Jones, who races 78 yards for a stunning touchdown, putting the Stampeders on the board!

Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central