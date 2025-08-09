Air Mail from VA Ignites McMahon Stadium I CFL
August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Vernon Adams Jr. unleashes a perfect throw to Tevin Jones, who races 78 yards for a stunning touchdown, putting the Stampeders on the board!
