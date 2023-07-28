After Trailing 6-0, Blue Crabs Come back and Complete Sweep over Lexington

(Lexington, KY) It had been over a month since the Blue Crabs captured a sweep over a club. That was against Staten Island in the first series of June; Southern Maryland was taking on the Counter Clocks after dramatically winning the first two games.

Neil Uskali made his first start in almost two weeks and got tagged early on by the Lexington lineup. The Counter Clocks scored four runs in the first inning; Brandt Broussard capped off the inning with a single that dropped into right field to drive in Logan Brown.

Two more runs scored in the next inning, Thomas Dillard crushed his 30th home run, and Logan Brown singled in the second run. Lexington was already up 6-0 after two innings against the Blue Crabs.

The Blue Crabs were going to go down slowly. With the bases loaded, Jack Sundberg got hit with the bases loaded to score in the first run, David Harris hit a frozen rope into right field that bounced off the wall and cleared the bases, and the Crabs were within one run. Andrew Moritz gave his team some breathing room with an RBI single.

The top of the sixth was the backbreaker for the Counter Clocks. The Blue Crabs scored six runs in the sixth; Isaias Quiroz was the one who tied it, Alex Crosby would deliver, and the Crabs were ahead 8-7. A double from Ryan Haug and another hit from Ian Yetsko and the Crabs had a four-run cushion.

The Blue Crabs bullpen would shut down the Lexington lineup; four pitchers were called from the bullpen and only allowed one run to score. Southern Maryland broke out the brooms and got the sweep, with the final being 11-7.

With the win, the Crabs have won eight of their last ten games and have captured three-straight series wins. The Blue Crabs will continue their road trip to Charleston; the first game is at 6:35 at GoMart Ballpark. The Blue Crabs will be starting the series with RHP Liam O'Sullivan.

