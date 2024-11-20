AFC Toronto Welcomes Leah Pais as the Club's Second Official Signing

November 20, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







AFC Toronto is excited to officially announce Leah Pais as the team's second signing! Leah, a standout forward hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, brings her impressive skills and competitive spirit to the club.

Career Highlights:

NCAA Division I experience at Florida State University, University of Pittsburgh, and University at Albany, where she scored 17 goals and tallied 10 assists.

League1 Ontario All-Star First Team in 2019 and 2023; named Young Player of the Year in 2019.

Professional play with Thróttur Reykjavík FC, showcasing her ability to excel on the international stage.

AFC Toronto Head Coach Marko Milanovic shared his excitement:

"Leah's determination, competitiveness, and tactical intelligence make her a perfect fit for our squad. We're thrilled to see how her energy and drive will elevate our team this season."

Leah also expressed her enthusiasm:

"Joining AFC Toronto is a dream come true. It's not just about me- it's about creating opportunities for young girls across Canada to aspire and achieve. I can't wait to start this journey and make a difference both on and off the field."

Leah joins Jade Kovacevic as the club continues to assemble a formidable roster. Stay tuned- more player announcements coming sooner than you think!

