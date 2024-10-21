AFC Toronto Signs League1's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer, Jade Kovacevic as First-Signing

October 21, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







We are thrilled to announce our first-ever player signing: Jade Kovacevic, League1 all-time leading goal scorer!

Jade is an incredible talent, both at home and abroad, having scored over 170 goals and representing Canada on the international stage. She's now joining us as our first player, setting the tone for our debut season in the Northern Super League.

Here's what Jade had to say about joining AFC Toronto:

"I've been waiting for this opportunity for six years... Canada has so much untapped talent, and now, with AFC Toronto, there's finally a clear pathway for women and girls to stay, grow, and thrive right here in the GTA."

With Jade on board, we're off to an exciting start, and there's so much more to come! You can read the full announcement on our website to learn more about her journey.

Keep an eye out for more player announcements in the coming months as we build our roster for an unforgettable inaugural season.

