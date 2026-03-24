AFC Toronto Provides Injury Update on Samantha Chang

Published on March 24, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







AFC Toronto can confirm that midfielder Samantha Chang has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Chang, who recently joined the club ahead of the 2026 season, will undergo surgery in Toronto and begin her rehabilitation under the care of the club's medical team. She will be sidelined for the season.

Samantha has quickly become part of the group, and the club will continue to support her throughout her recovery process.

Everyone at AFC Toronto is behind Samantha as she begins her rehabilitation and looks forward to seeing her return to the pitch.







Northern Super League Stories from March 24, 2026

AFC Toronto Provides Injury Update on Samantha Chang - AFC Toronto

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