AFC Toronto Heads to Miami for First-Ever Warm Weather Training Camp

Published on March 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON - AFC Toronto has opened its first-ever warm weather preseason training camp in Miami as preparations ramp up for the upcoming Northern Super League season.

The squad and technical staff are in Miami for a two-week camp featuring daily outdoor training sessions and a series of exhibition matches against NCAA opponents.

Training in Miami allows the team to work consistently outdoors in a high-performance environment while continuing to build rhythm and cohesion as a group. The camp also introduces external competition, giving the team the opportunity to face different styles of play and test its progress in real match scenarios.

Preseason is progressing well, with the group building on the foundation established last year while continuing to add new layers to its game model. The focus throughout camp remains on daily improvement, match readiness and maximizing each training session and exhibition opportunity.

"This is an important part of our preseason," said Head Coach Marko Milanovic. "It gives us the chance to train consistently, test ourselves against different opponents and continue building on what we established last year. The goal is to come back stronger, more connected as a group and ready for the season."

The camp also marks a continued evolution within the squad, with a number of players continuing to step into leadership roles as the group builds toward the 2026 season.

AFC Toronto will remain in Miami through April 3rd before returning to Toronto to continue preparations for the new season.







Northern Super League Stories from March 23, 2026

AFC Toronto Heads to Miami for First-Ever Warm Weather Training Camp - AFC Toronto

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