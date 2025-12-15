AFC Toronto Announces End-Of-Season Departures

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto announced today that Hong Hye-ji, Aoi Kizaki, Mya Jones, Leah Pais, and Sonia Walk have departed the club.

Defender Hong Hye-ji appeared in six matches, all starts, totaling 495 minutes during AFC Toronto's inaugural season. She joined the club as its first international signing after playing with Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels WFC and earning 40 caps with the South Korea National Team, including at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Midfielder Aoi Kizaki made 15 appearances this season, including four starts, contributing one goal and two assists for AFC Toronto. The midfielder arrived as the club's second international signing, having previously played over 100 matches in Japan's Women's Empowerment (WE) League.

Forward Mya Jones, who joined AFC Toronto on loan from the NWSL's San Diego Wave, was sidelined for the duration of the 2025 season due to a long-term injury.

Forward Leah Pais, also missed the 2025 campaign after undergoing knee surgery. The Mississauga native joined AFC Toronto following a professional stint with Thróttur Reykjavík FC in Iceland.

Defender Sonia Walk, who returned home to Toronto from Boston College for the 2025 season, was sidelined in May after requiring surgery to address a recurring issue with her knee. Sonia did not feature in competitive action.

"Everyone at the club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Hye-ji, Aoi, Mya, Leah, and Sonia for believing in our project and for laying the foundations of AFC Toronto," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "Each of these players have contributed in their own way to our success in 2025 and we wish them all the best in the next chapters of their lives."

As previously announced, Jade Kovacevic has retired from competitive play. Additional roster updates to come.







