NSL Announces Senior Leadership Hire to Advance Growth Strategy

Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL), today announced the appointment of Tyler Kurz as Vice President, Club & League Services, a key strategic role designed to strengthen league-wide operations and accelerate scalable, data-driven growth.

Kurz brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across sports, technology, and analytics. Most recently Vice President, Analytics & Technology at True North Sports + Entertainment, he built integrated data, CRM, and digital systems that enhanced commercial performance and organizational efficiency. Prior to that, he spent 15 years at Bell MTS leading marketing, sales, and analytics functions.

In his new role, Kurz will lead the development of a new NSL club and league services department, providing thought leadership, tools, and training on the effective use of technology, data, and analytics to drive world-class business outcomes across the League and all Club markets. He will work closely with both league leadership and club executives to strengthen key revenue functions, including ticketing, partnerships, marketing, and digital fan engagement.

"As we build a modern league designed for long-term success, Tyler's track record in high-performance organizations gives us a significant competitive advantage," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. "His leadership strengthens the NSL's ambitions to scale rapidly and compete with the best sports leagues globally."

"The inaugural season proved the market appetite for professional women's soccer is real," said Kurz. "There's a tremendous opportunity to accelerate the NSL's next stage of growth by building integrated systems and data-informed operations that enable every club to compete at the highest level."

Kurz will play a foundational role in the NSL's long-term strategy, supporting a league-wide ecosystem focused on growth and operational excellence. The Northern Super League is set to kick off its highly anticipated second season in Spring 2026.







