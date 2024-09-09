AFC Toronto and Allstate Invite You the Allstate Soccer Show
September 9, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)
AFC Toronto News Release
Love soccer? Looking for a fun day out with friends and family on Sunday, September 15th? Join AFC Toronto at The Allstate Soccer Show!
Enjoy a full day of:
Player Meet & Greets
Insightful Panels and Interviews
A Soccer Fun Zone
Meet AFC Toronto's Brand Ambassadors at our booth!
Exciting Prizes and More!
Details:
Date: Sunday, September 15th
Time: 11:00 AM - 5:30 PM EDT
Price: $5 per ticket (100% of proceeds go to charity)
Location: The International Centre Halls 3 & 4
6900 Airport Rd Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8
Meet your soccer heroes, including:
- Canada Soccer Men's National Team: Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Samuel Piette
- Canada Soccer Women's National Team: Desiree Scott
- CF Montréal: Elijah Adekugbe, Mo Babouli, Brian Wright
- Forge FC: Kyle Bekker, Tristan Borges, Jordan Hamilton
- Northern Soccer League CEO: Diana Matheson
Tickets are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Register now to secure your spot and mark your calendar!
All players are subject to change and availability
