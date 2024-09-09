AFC Toronto and Allstate Invite You the Allstate Soccer Show

AFC Toronto

AFC Toronto and Allstate Invite You the Allstate Soccer Show

September 9, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)
AFC Toronto News Release


Love soccer? Looking for a fun day out with friends and family on Sunday, September 15th? Join AFC Toronto at The Allstate Soccer Show!

Enjoy a full day of:

Player Meet & Greets

Insightful Panels and Interviews

A Soccer Fun Zone

Meet AFC Toronto's Brand Ambassadors at our booth!

Exciting Prizes and More!

Details:

Date: Sunday, September 15th

Time: 11:00 AM - 5:30 PM EDT

Price: $5 per ticket (100% of proceeds go to charity)

Location: The International Centre Halls 3 & 4

6900 Airport Rd Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

Meet your soccer heroes, including:

- Canada Soccer Men's National Team: Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Samuel Piette

- Canada Soccer Women's National Team: Desiree Scott

- CF Montréal: Elijah Adekugbe, Mo Babouli, Brian Wright

- Forge FC: Kyle Bekker, Tristan Borges, Jordan Hamilton

- Northern Soccer League CEO: Diana Matheson

Tickets are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register now to secure your spot and mark your calendar!

All players are subject to change and availability

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

