AFC Toronto and Allstate Invite You the Allstate Soccer Show

September 9, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Love soccer? Looking for a fun day out with friends and family on Sunday, September 15th? Join AFC Toronto at The Allstate Soccer Show!

Enjoy a full day of:

Player Meet & Greets

Insightful Panels and Interviews

A Soccer Fun Zone

Meet AFC Toronto's Brand Ambassadors at our booth!

Exciting Prizes and More!

Details:

Date: Sunday, September 15th

Time: 11:00 AM - 5:30 PM EDT

Price: $5 per ticket (100% of proceeds go to charity)

Location: The International Centre Halls 3 & 4

6900 Airport Rd Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

Meet your soccer heroes, including:

- Canada Soccer Men's National Team: Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Samuel Piette

- Canada Soccer Women's National Team: Desiree Scott

- CF Montréal: Elijah Adekugbe, Mo Babouli, Brian Wright

- Forge FC: Kyle Bekker, Tristan Borges, Jordan Hamilton

- Northern Soccer League CEO: Diana Matheson

Tickets are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register now to secure your spot and mark your calendar!

All players are subject to change and availability

Northern Super League Stories from September 9, 2024

