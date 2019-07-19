Admirals Trading Cards on July 23

Come out to Wilson Park on Tuesday, July 23 for Admirals trading cards! Your favorite Admirals are on a set of trading cards, thanks to G&M gas stations. Plus, there's an extra card that you can redeem for a free hot dog and fountain drink at participating G&M locations in Vallejo and Vacaville.

Cards will be given out before the game and supplies are limited so make sure you come out early! The Admirals will be facing the Salina Stockade with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Plus, it's Dogs at the Park at Wilson Bark that night, presented by Haute Dogs Botique and Bakery! Baseball cards and puppies! Who doesn't love that???

We'll see you there!

Admirals Open 5-Game Homestand Tonight

The Vallejo Admirals return home to Wilson Park tonight for a five-game homestand. The first place Sonoma Stompers are the opener with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Then, on Saturday, the Salina Stockade comes in for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch - note the afternoon starting time!

The Stockade returns on Tuesday, July 23, with the Napa Silverados coming in the following night. The homestand closes out on Thursday, July 25 with the San Rafael Pacifics visiting Wilson Park. All three of those games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Make your plans to come out to Wilson Park for all of the games! Tickets are available at vallejoadmirals.com or call 707-641-1111.

