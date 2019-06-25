Admirals to Sign Brandon Phillips

The Admirals announced on Tuesday their intention to sign long time major leaguer Brandon Phillips. The 17-year MLB veteran is the older brother of Vallejo manager P.J. Phillips.

Phillips last played in the big leagues in 2018 for the World Champion Boston Red Sox. Phillips is expected to join the Admirals on Thursday for their game in Sonoma. He will then play during the two-game homestand on Friday and Saturday.

The Admirals will face Salina at 6:35 p.m. on Friday and San Rafael at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday. For ticket information, go to vallejoadmirals.com or call 707-641-1111.

